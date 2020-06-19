Kathryn E. Weinrich
Born: April 1, 1923; Morrison
Died: June 16, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Kathryn E. Weinrich, 97, of Sterling, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Avonlea Cottages, Sterling.
Kathryn was born April 1, 1923 in Morrison, the daughter of Walter and Naomi (Esslinger) Prentiss. She married Jack Weinrich on August 9, 1942. He preceded her in death in October 1993. Kathryn was a teacher for Sterling Public Schools, prior to retirement. She later volunteered for Self Help Enterprises and at The Caring Center of Sterling.
Survivors include three sons, Todd Weinrich of Sterling; S. Craig (Diane) Weinrich of St. Augustine, FL and Kevin Jack Weinrich of Rockford; three grandchildren, Jessica (Steve Polzin) McLean, Mathew McClelland and Jason Weinrich; four great-grandchildren, Jerika McLean, Karmen Weinrich, Kegan Weinrich and Kendall Sciacero-Weinrich.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son, Jan (Kathy) Weinrich and one brother, Duane (Lynn) Prentiss.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, PO Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 to be forwarded to the family.
