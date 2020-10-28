Keith E. Brandt



Born: April 3, 1960



Died: October 25, 2020



LODI, Mo. – Keith E. Brandt, age 60, formerly of Morrison, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.



Keith was born on April 3, 1960, in Morrison, the son of Elwin and Marjorie (Stinemyer) Brandt. He married Tamara Holcomb on March 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev. Keith was employed for 39 years as a fuel truck driver with FS in Lyndon, retiring January 1, 2020. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing golf.



Survivors include his wife, Tamara Brandt of Lodi, Mo.; two daughters, Amber (Andrea) Brandt of Leaf River and Marti (Austin) Schriner of Lanark; two stepdaughters, Denell (Jeff) Holschuh of Newton, IA and Kerrie (Tyler) Winge of Rock Falls, IL ; one son, Jacob (Ann) Brandt of Byron; one sister, Judith (Chuck) Brokaw of Sun City, AZ; four grandchildren, Maison, Alayna and Gwen Brandt and Layne Schriner; and four stepgrandchildren, Brenden, Owen, Abbie and Maegen.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Due to current COVID guidelines, a private visitation will be held. Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 1st. For information contact family at 623-806-3273 or 815-590-0863.



Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store