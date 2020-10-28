1/1
Keith E. Brandt
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith E. Brandt

Born: April 3, 1960

Died: October 25, 2020

LODI, Mo. – Keith E. Brandt, age 60, formerly of Morrison, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Keith was born on April 3, 1960, in Morrison, the son of Elwin and Marjorie (Stinemyer) Brandt. He married Tamara Holcomb on March 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev. Keith was employed for 39 years as a fuel truck driver with FS in Lyndon, retiring January 1, 2020. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing golf.

Survivors include his wife, Tamara Brandt of Lodi, Mo.; two daughters, Amber (Andrea) Brandt of Leaf River and Marti (Austin) Schriner of Lanark; two stepdaughters, Denell (Jeff) Holschuh of Newton, IA and Kerrie (Tyler) Winge of Rock Falls, IL ; one son, Jacob (Ann) Brandt of Byron; one sister, Judith (Chuck) Brokaw of Sun City, AZ; four grandchildren, Maison, Alayna and Gwen Brandt and Layne Schriner; and four stepgrandchildren, Brenden, Owen, Abbie and Maegen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to current COVID guidelines, a private visitation will be held. Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 1st. For information contact family at 623-806-3273 or 815-590-0863.

Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. What a great guy. Always made you laugh. Will dearly be missed.
Jim and Beverly Hufman
October 27, 2020
Very Sad
MILTON Richardson
Family Friend
October 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Please know we will keep your family in our prayers
Tracey Sivits
Friend
October 27, 2020
Jake and Ann,
Sorry for your loss. Thinking of you all!
Love,
Jennifer Freeman
Jennifer Freeman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved