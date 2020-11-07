Ken Kraft



Born: June 28, 1935



Died: October 27, 2020



EVANSTON – Ken Kraft, longtime Northwestern University wrestling coach, passed away peacefully at home, after a long battle with Alzheimer's, on October 27, 2020.



Ken was born June 28, 1935 in Sterling, and he grew up in nearby Galt. He attended Sterling High School where he was a star wrestler and the football quarterback. In 1953 Northwestern recruited Ken. He graduated with a bachelor's in education, held a 38-7-2 in wrestling record and a Big Ten Championship. He was hired at age 22 as Northwestern's head wrestling coach for 22 years. In 1979 Kraft left coaching, but stayed at Northwestern. He retired after 51 years.



The Ken Kraft Midlands Championships, renamed in Ken's honor in 2012, was founded by Ken and a few friends in 1962. It is considered to be "the king of the open amateur wrestling tournaments."



On July 7, 1962, Ken married Marjo Seron. He cherished her and daughters, Sherry and Jill. They were often seen together cheering on the Wildcats. Ken was a member of both the National and the Illinois Wrestling Halls of Fame and the Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame ,where The Ken Kraft Wrestling Complex is named in his honor. He was 1976 USA Wrestling Man of the Year, and worked as a TV analyst covering the Olympics for ABC and NBC.



Survivors include his wife, Marjo; daughter, Sherry; and his sister, Diana Simmons.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Arthur Kraft; daughter, Jill; and siblings, Arthur Jr., Louis Yon, Marilyn Handel and Dan Kraft



Friend and champion, Ken touched many lives.



Services will be postponed until the community can gather safely.



A foundation will be established in the future.





