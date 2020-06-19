Kenneth D. Stringer
Kenneth D. Stringer

Born: July 18, 1941; Assumption

Died: June 17, 2020; Geneseo

GENESEO – Kenneth D. Stringer, 78, of Geneseo, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo.

Cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Henry County Human Society - Geneseo.

Ken was born July 18, 1941, the son of Harlan and Fleta (Beeman) Stringer, in Assumption, IL. On December 15, 1978, Ken married Patricia L. Colling in a ceremony held at First Lutheran Church, Geneseo. He was a fourth-generation steel mill worker, employed at Sterling Steel Mill for over 10 years. He then was employed as a carpenter at Cathelyn Construction for 25 years, and also as a truck driver for Mike Brooks, Inc. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Ken had a passion for training and riding horses. Those that knew him stated he had a true talent for it and called him a "horse whisperer." He started trail riding in 1962 and enjoyed his time on those long trail riding trips. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Pat; daughter, Robin (Dave) Ackerson, Ohio, IL; sons, Gary Stringer, Rock Falls, IL, Chad Stringer, Rock Falls, IL, Clay (Monica McCowan) Stringer, Rock Falls, IL; stepsons, Kevin (Heidi Krafoc) Hook, Geneseo, Craig (Stefanie) Hook, Sr., Rochester, NY, Cory Hook, Geneseo; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; brother, Joe (Shirley) Stringer, LA; sisters, Barbara Solomon, Moline, IL, and Donna (Tom) Jarzinka, Grand Island, NE.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 19, 2020.
