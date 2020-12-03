1/1
Kenneth D. Wilson
Kenneth D. Wilson

Born: August 28, 1933; Franklin Grove

Died: December 1, 2020; Dixon

Dixon – Kenneth D. Wilson age 87, of Dixon, IL, and formerly of Chicago, IL, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Liberty Court Assisted Living in Dixon IL.

He was born on Aug. 28, 1933, in Franklin Grove, IL, the son of Richard and Elsie (Shuld) Wilson. Kenneth worked as a Social Worker in Cook County for more than 50 years prior to his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jerry Lee Seloover, Lester Wilson, Richard Wilson, Bobby Wilson, and Grant Wilson.

Kenneth is survived by his sister, Jane Lovgren of Amboy; 2 brothers, Jimmy Seloover of Amboy, Gene (Jeanie) Seloover of Earlville, IA; and many nieces and nephews that adored him.

Private family services for Kenneth will be Saturday Dec 5, 2020, at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy with Fr. John Gow officiating.

Burial will follow at Prairie Repose Cemetery in Amboy IL.

Donations can be made in Kenneth's memory to Unity Hospice.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
