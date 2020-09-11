1/1
Kenneth David Haynes

Died: September 7, 2020; Joliet

JOLIET – Kenneth David Haynes, 72, of Joliet, IL, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home.

Kenneth was born in Chicago, IL to the late Woody Haynes and Henrietta Edwards Rowland. He was a graduate of Dixon High School, and a star basketball player.

Survived by his beloved , Elaine Colegrove; loving father of Shelly (Andrew) Haynes-Micheal, Nisa Haynes, Kady Haynes, and Jack Haynes; dear brother of his twin sister, Janice Haynes, Ron (Pam) Haynes, Annette (Edward) Hatchett, Zena Neal, and the late Douglas Rowland; cherished grandfather of Kishon Haynes-Benton and Ryan Haynes; proud great grandfather of Kynzie and Kylee Rideau, and Kayson Haynes; beloved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; loving stepson of the late James Rowland, missed dearly by his lifelong friend Debbie Dickenson and loved by many more family and friends.

Kenneth was a caregiver and supervisor for seniors and individuals with disabilities. He was adored by many and known for being there for everyone around him.

Friends and family will be received at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox, IL on Saturday, September 12, 2020 for a memorial visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks and social distancing are mandatory for all in attendance.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
