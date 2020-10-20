Kenneth E. Miller



Born: March 8, 1929; Leaf River



Died: October 16, 2020; Sterling



POLO – Kenneth E. Miller, 91, of Polo, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling with his family by his side.



Kenneth was born March 8, 1929 in Leaf River, to his parents, Art and Ada Miller. He and his wife, Alice were married on December 18, 1953 in Polo and celebrated nearly 67 years of marriage. Kenneth farmed in Polo for over 65 years, until his retirement just 2 years ago. He enjoyed collecting toy machinery and all things farming. Ken was a loving husband, father and grandfather.



He is survived by his wife, Alice; daughters, Marilyn (Mike) Deal of Northglenn, Co and Judy (Angelo) Rukel of Bartlett, IL; daughter-in-law, Betty Miller; sisters, Betty Wells of Mt. Morris and Darlene Barnhart of Polo; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his faithful furry companion, Toby.



Ken is preceded in death by a son, Richard; sisters, Margaret Bolen, Helen Byers and Mae Leupkas; and brother Everett in infancy.



A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fairmount Cemetery in Polo, where the family has asked if attending, please wear facial coverings.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Kenneth Miller Memorial.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store