Kenneth E. Sieberns
Born: September 14, 1932; Harmon
Died: April 14, 2020; Franklin Grove
FRANKLIN GROVE – Kenneth Eugene Sieberns, 87, a longtime area resident, died after a long struggle with lymphoma on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at The Meadows in Franklin Grove, IL.
Kenneth was born September 14, 1932, in Harmon, IL, to John and Dora (Jacobs) Sieberns. In 1950, he married Ila Mae Roger and together they raised their two daughters, Susan and Sharon. On March 18, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. After farming most of his life, Ken and Ila Mae changed careers, and next owned and operated the supper clubs "Ken's 1890 Club" and the "Dead End Inn," as well as the restaurants at Lost Nation Golf Club and Oregon Country Club.
After retiring from the restaurant business, Ken started a third career as the Food Supervisor at the Dixon Correctional Facility where he retired. Ken was particularly known for his smile and a story as he was a friend to all who met him.
He is survived by his wife, Ila Mae; two daughters, Susan (Hilo) Hanson, Sharon (Brent) Stanford; two grandchildren, Sean (Justin) Stanford, Maddi (Jonah) Buckels; his brother, Elmer Sieberns and sister Charlene Smith.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life for Ken will take place later as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
