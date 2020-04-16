Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Sieberns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Sieberns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth E. Sieberns Obituary
Kenneth E. Sieberns

Born: September 14, 1932; Harmon

Died: April 14, 2020; Franklin Grove

FRANKLIN GROVE – Kenneth Eugene Sieberns, 87, a longtime area resident, died after a long struggle with lymphoma on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at The Meadows in Franklin Grove, IL.

Kenneth was born September 14, 1932, in Harmon, IL, to John and Dora (Jacobs) Sieberns. In 1950, he married Ila Mae Roger and together they raised their two daughters, Susan and Sharon. On March 18, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. After farming most of his life, Ken and Ila Mae changed careers, and next owned and operated the supper clubs "Ken's 1890 Club" and the "Dead End Inn," as well as the restaurants at Lost Nation Golf Club and Oregon Country Club.

After retiring from the restaurant business, Ken started a third career as the Food Supervisor at the Dixon Correctional Facility where he retired. Ken was particularly known for his smile and a story as he was a friend to all who met him.

He is survived by his wife, Ila Mae; two daughters, Susan (Hilo) Hanson, Sharon (Brent) Stanford; two grandchildren, Sean (Justin) Stanford, Maddi (Jonah) Buckels; his brother, Elmer Sieberns and sister Charlene Smith.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life for Ken will take place later as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -