Kenneth G. Huizenga
Born: September 15, 1940; Morrison
Died: April 12, 2020; Sterling
PROPHETSTOWN – Kenneth G. Huizenga, 79, of Prophetstown, IL, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL.
A private family visitation and private family graveside service will be held at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown. Interment is in the Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. A memorial to Rock River Hospice and Home has been established.
Kenneth was born September 15, 1940 in Morrison, IL, to Marvin H. and Una (Port) Huizenga. He was educated in the Morrison grade schools and was a graduate of Morrison High School. On October 11, 1959 he married Janet M. Thede in Prophetstown. Kenneth, alongside Jerry Higgins, founded Prophet Gear on July 1, 1980. He knew the meaning of hard work and took great pride in providing for his family. He enjoyed golfing, and was a past member and board member of Prophet Hills Country Club. He was also a volunteer firefighter and past president of the Prophetstown Fire Department. His greatest loves in life were his three grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; one son, Davey (Dawn) Huizenga; two granddaughters, HollyAnn and HeatherAnn; one grandson, Rhen K.; a sister, Pat (Dick) Stegemann of Cherry Valley, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Bryan and Wesley Huizenga; two sisters, Beverly Van Ryke and Diane McGraw; two brothers, Larry Huizenga and Jerry Lee Huizenga, in infancy.
