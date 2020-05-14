Kenneth L. Mendel
Born: October 28, 1937; Peoria
Died: May 12, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Kenneth L. Mendel, age 82, of Dixon died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born Oct. 28, 1937 in Peoria the son of Roger and Jeanne Kaebel. He was a graduate of Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, FL. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, IL and his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Akron University in Akron, OH.Ken worked Stephens-Adamson in Aurora, Great Dane/ Timpte in Wayne Nebraska, Jetway in Ogden, Utah and Jim Hawk Truck Trailers in Council Bluffs, Iowa prior to his retirement.
He was a veteran of the Navy and served on the USS Randolph.
Ken was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 690 and the Fr. Boland Assembly of the 4th Degree. He was also member of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
Ken married Judith Polka May 9, 1964 in New Philadelphia, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Felix Mendel; and stepmother, Nellie Kaebel.
Ken is survived by his wife Judy, four sons Michael (Heidi) Mendel of Sycamore, Bryan (Patti) Mendel of Woodridge, Dennis Mendel of Las Vegas, NV, Christopher (Jill) Mendel of Elgin; seven grandchildren Justine Mendel, Spencer Mendel, Brandon Mendel, Brittany Kapper, Mitchell Mendel, Jacob Mendel and Aly Mendel.
A family visitation will be held on Friday at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon.
A memorial has been established to Knight of Columbus Charities.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Born: October 28, 1937; Peoria
Died: May 12, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Kenneth L. Mendel, age 82, of Dixon died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born Oct. 28, 1937 in Peoria the son of Roger and Jeanne Kaebel. He was a graduate of Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, FL. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, IL and his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Akron University in Akron, OH.Ken worked Stephens-Adamson in Aurora, Great Dane/ Timpte in Wayne Nebraska, Jetway in Ogden, Utah and Jim Hawk Truck Trailers in Council Bluffs, Iowa prior to his retirement.
He was a veteran of the Navy and served on the USS Randolph.
Ken was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 690 and the Fr. Boland Assembly of the 4th Degree. He was also member of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
Ken married Judith Polka May 9, 1964 in New Philadelphia, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Felix Mendel; and stepmother, Nellie Kaebel.
Ken is survived by his wife Judy, four sons Michael (Heidi) Mendel of Sycamore, Bryan (Patti) Mendel of Woodridge, Dennis Mendel of Las Vegas, NV, Christopher (Jill) Mendel of Elgin; seven grandchildren Justine Mendel, Spencer Mendel, Brandon Mendel, Brittany Kapper, Mitchell Mendel, Jacob Mendel and Aly Mendel.
A family visitation will be held on Friday at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon.
A memorial has been established to Knight of Columbus Charities.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 14, 2020.