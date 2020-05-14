Kenneth L. Mendel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth L. Mendel

Born: October 28, 1937; Peoria

Died: May 12, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Kenneth L. Mendel, age 82, of Dixon died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born Oct. 28, 1937 in Peoria the son of Roger and Jeanne Kaebel. He was a graduate of Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, FL. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, IL and his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Akron University in Akron, OH.Ken worked Stephens-Adamson in Aurora, Great Dane/ Timpte in Wayne Nebraska, Jetway in Ogden, Utah and Jim Hawk Truck Trailers in Council Bluffs, Iowa prior to his retirement.

He was a veteran of the Navy and served on the USS Randolph.

Ken was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 690 and the Fr. Boland Assembly of the 4th Degree. He was also member of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.

Ken married Judith Polka May 9, 1964 in New Philadelphia, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Felix Mendel; and stepmother, Nellie Kaebel.

Ken is survived by his wife Judy, four sons Michael (Heidi) Mendel of Sycamore, Bryan (Patti) Mendel of Woodridge, Dennis Mendel of Las Vegas, NV, Christopher (Jill) Mendel of Elgin; seven grandchildren Justine Mendel, Spencer Mendel, Brandon Mendel, Brittany Kapper, Mitchell Mendel, Jacob Mendel and Aly Mendel.

A family visitation will be held on Friday at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at St Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon.

A memorial has been established to Knight of Columbus Charities.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved