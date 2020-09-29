1/1
Kenneth L. "Snuffy" Smith Sr.
1940 - 2020
Kenneth L. 'Snuffy' SMith

Born: February 2, 1940; Rock Falls

Died: September 28, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Kenneth L. "Snuffy" Smith Sr., 80, of Rock Falls passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 2, 1940, in Rock Falls, the son of Adam T. and Gladys V. (Portner) Smith. He married Vicki Allison on May 10, 1958 in Rock Falls. Ken had worked for 38 years in the furnace department at Northwestern Steel and Wire Co in Sterling retiring in 1999. He had enjoyed camping, fishing, snowmobiling, lawn mower racing and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki; three daughters, Teresa (Mark) Smith of Sterling, Tammy Wallace of Dixon and Tina Strohmayer (Benny Bajrami) of Sterling; three sons, Kenneth (Shelly) Smith Jr. of Dixon, Theodore "Ted" (Lori) Smith of Prosper, TX and Tony Smith of Rock Falls; four sisters, Clara Lawson of Las Vegas, NV, Carol (Jim) Schultz of Sterling, Judy (Mike) Smithee of Sterling and Sue Smith of Sheffield; four brothers, George Smith of Tampico, Pete (Jackie) Smith Deer Grove, Larry (Mel) Smith of Tampico and Mike (Michelle) Smith of Deer Grove; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one grandson, Kenneth L. Smith III.

Masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect for a public visitation to allow for 50 persons at a time pass though on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12 th Avenue in Rock Falls. A private family funeral will follow, with the Reverend Dalmus Meeks officiating. Burial will conclude at Coloma Twp Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in his memory to Rock River Hospice & Home.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Service
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
OCT
1
Service
10:00 - 11:30 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
September 28, 2020
I will always love you grandpa. Your legacy lives on through all of us.
Jessica Douglass
Family
