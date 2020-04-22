Sauk Valley News Obituaries
Kenneth R. Strock Obituary
Kenneth R. Strock

Born: June 8, 1938; Sterling

Died: April 21, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Kenneth R. Strock, age 81, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Dixon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Kenneth was born on June 8, 1938 in Sterling, the son of Howard and Frances (Dusing) Strock. He married Nancy Jacobs on August 13, 1966 in Rock Falls. Kenneth was employed for 32 years as a supervisor with Centel in Dixon, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Lee County Historical Society, Lee County 4H Club and a Master Gardener with the Dixon Area Garden Club. Kenneth was known as the Cookie Man of Dixon, helping distribute Girl Scout Cookies for several years. He served his country in the United States Air Force.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Dixon; one daughter, Karen (Brian) Horner of Plainfield; two sons, Kevin (Trina) Strock of Sterling and Brian (Jennifer) Strock of Dixon; one brother, Melvin (Janet) Strock of Sterling; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gary Strock.

Private graveside services with military rites will be held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling with Pastor Bree Truax of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Falls officiating. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home, Rock Falls.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com
