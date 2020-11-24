1/1
Kenneth W. Hines
Kenneth W. Hines

Born: December 29, 1929

Died: November 20, 2020

STERLING – Kenneth W. Hines, 90, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at Heritage Woods, Sterling.

He was born December 29, 1929 to Walter and Eva (Kilhefner) Hines. On June 16, 1950 he married JoAnn Fossett.

Ken had a career in radio and music at WSDR later in life. Early on, he worked for a late-night big band show. Then he hosted several shows, including the morning show, Trading Post and an agriculture show at noon. An active member of the community, Ken enjoyed singing with the barbershop organization for over 60 years. He was a founding member of the Rock River Valley Chorus and participated in and directed for many other choruses. A member of the Rock Falls United Methodist Church, Ken directed and sang in the choir. He enjoyed golfing in his free time and competed in local tournaments in his younger years.

He is survived by a son, Doug Hines and his wife, Chrissy of Pflugerville, TX; a daughter, JoEllen Wetzell and her husband Steve of Sterling; four grandchildren, Jessica Lillard, Jennifer Rios, Cory Wetzell and Christy Wetzell; three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Josiah and Elijah Lillard and a sister, Norma Gamble of Anchorage, Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one son, Chris Hines, who married Terry Bryan.

A celebration of life will take place in 2021 or when it is safe for family and friends to travel and gather together. No services will be held until then.

A memorial has been established. Memorials can be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, PO Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family

Condolences can be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 24, 2020.
