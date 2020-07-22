Kenneth W. peterson II



Born: August 1, 1961; Dixon



Died: July 19, 2020; Oregon



DIXON – Kenneth W. Peterson II, age 58, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Oregon Living and Rehab Center.



He was born August 1, 1961 in Dixon, IL the son of Kenneth W. and Kathleen (Karper) Peterson. He graduated from Dixon High School in 1979. Ken cofounded the Ultimate Carpet Cleaning in Dixon, IL where he worked until his illness. He was an avid Cubs fan ,and was looking forward to the baseball season opening up again. He loved animals, especially his cat Fido. Ken was know for his kind and gentle spirit.



He was predeceased by his parents and brother, David W. Peterson.



He is survived by his sister, Monette (Tony) Bauer of North Carolina; four brothers, Dennis (Susanne) Warrenfeltz of Athens, GA, Roger Warrenfeltz of Franklin Grove, IL, Lonnie Joe Warrenfeltz of Franklin Grove, and Dean (Chris) Peterson of Aledo, IL, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A private graveside service will be held at the Franklin Grove Cemetery.



A memorial fund is established for the Serenity Hospice and Home Charity Fund.





