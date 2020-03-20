|
Kevin A. Gyger
Died: March 15, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa
STERLING – Kevin A. Gyger, 60, of Sterling died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Kevin was born in San Diego, CA, the son of Wayne and Marilyn (Kiner) Gyger. He worked as a mechanic for Volvo.
Survivors include his spouse, Stacey Melsness of Sterling; two brothers, Keith (Jennifer) Gyger of Decatur, TX, and Kris Gyger of Oregon, IL; one sister, Kay (Ken) Cardenas; and one stepson, Elliot Melsness of Chicago.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held with interment at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St. Suite 101, Hudson, WI, 54016.
