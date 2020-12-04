1/1
Kim Lofgren
1956 - 2020
Kim Lofgren

Died: December 1, 2020; Sterling

Sterling – With profound sadness we announce the passing of Kim Lofgren, of Sterling, our loving and devoted husband, father, and friend to all who knew him, on December 1, 2020 at age 64 due to complications with COVID-19.

Kim loved his family above all and he spent countless hours with his family members visiting, playing games, and helping with endless projects. Our sorrow in losing him will always remain with us.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elaine Lofgren and is survived by his wife, Teresa Lofgren of Sterling; daughters, Jody (Christopher) Tracy of Lafayette, CO and Tara Lofgren of Northglenn, CO; and his grandson, Rylan Tracy. He is also survived by his siblings, Marv (Karen) Lofgren of Sterling, Connie Bruggeman of Mahnomen, MN, Pat (Kay) Fisher of Maricopa, AZ, Ron (Peggy) Lofgren of Tempe, AZ, Becky (Blaine) Elkins of Chevy Chase, MD, Tammy Pollock of Hawley, MN, and Scott (Roxy) Lofgren of Hitterdal, MN. Kim was also a beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Kim lived his life to the fullest and had many hobbies and interests, including Minnesota Vikings football, camping, a lifelong passion for cars, convertible rides, and trips to Hawaii with Teresa, his wife of 44 years. He enjoyed a long career as a homebuilder and excelled at attention to detail, priding himself on a job well done. "Where Quality isn't a Goal, it's a Requirement" was not only his motto for his business, but also the way he lived his life.

A celebration of Kim's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kim's memory to the Trinity Healthcare Crisis Fund to support the many healthcare workers who worked tirelessly in their efforts to save him from the effects of COVID-19 at

https://tinyurl.com/kimlofgren.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
