Kimberly S. Norman
Born: February 19, 1966; Sterling
Died: September 29, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Kimberly S. Norman, age 54, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Kimberly was born on February 19, 1966 in Sterling, the daughter of Frank and June (White) Norman. She was employed with County Market in Sterling for over 15 years and with Casey's General Store in Rock Falls.
Survivors include her mother,l June Norman of Sterling; three sons, Anthony (Julia) Palumbo of Fountain, Co., Daniel (Jasmine Anderson) Palumbo of Prophetstown and Michael Oltmans of Byron; one brother, Tim Norman of Mesa, Ariz.; and six grandchildren, Jared Palumbo, Dominic Palumbo, Zachary Palumbo, Gavin Palumbo, Leo Palumbo and Annabelle Palumbo.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Masks and social distancing requirements will be in effect for a public gathering to allow for 25 people at a time to pass through. A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling. Cremation rites have been accorded.
