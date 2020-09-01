Kristine M. 'Kris' DeWitte
Born: November 29, 1954; Morrison
Died: August 30, 2020; Lyndon
LYNDON – Kristine M. "Kris" DeWitte, 65, of Lyndon, IL, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her home.
A private family service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan Bright, pastor of Erie Christian Church in Erie, IL, officiating. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lyndon Township Cemetery in Lyndon, IL.
Memorials have been established to the American Cancer Society
and Rock River Hospice.
Kris was born November 29, 1954, in Morrison, IL, to William E. and Joyce (Scudder) Blair Sr. She was educated in the Morrison School System. Kris married Ronnie DeWitte on March 13, 1971, in Morrison. She raised her family, farmed, and also worked for the United States Postal Service in Lyndon. Kris enjoyed sewing and reading. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband, Ron; one daughter, Misty (Gail "Codge" Young) Bielema of Erie, IL; two sons, Ronnie (Missy) DeWitte of Lyndon, IL, and Chad (Rhonda) DeWitte of Prophetstown, IL; four grandchildren, Sydney Bielema, Brandon (Whitney) DeWitte, Brady DeWitte, and Olivia DeWitte; one great-granddaughter, Laiken DeWitte; one sister, Vicki Blair of Maquoketa, IA; and two brothers, William E. (Dolly) Blair Jr. of Marshalltown, IA and Steven Blair of Morrison, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jennie M. Howell.
To send online condolences, go to www.bosmarenkes.com