Krystal K. Dickey
Krystal Kay Dickey

Born: September 24, 1960; Sterling

Died: July 25, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Krystal Kay Dickey, 59, of Sterling, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home.

Krystal was born September 24, 1960 in Sterling, the daughter of James and Sandra (Mickelson) Dickey. She was raised by her loving parents, William and Sandra Anspach. Krystal was the oldest of four children. Krystal graduated from Sterling High School in 1980.She loved her Lord and was of deep faith.

Survivors include her daughter, Gina Marie Dickey at home; her son, Cory (Darlene) Dickey Sr. of Sterling; brothers, Jim (Lynn) Dickey, Rickey (Melissa)  Anspach, and Billy Anspach, all of Sterling; five grandchildren, Cory Dickey, Jr., Nicholle Dickey, Mariah Dickey, Zakk Dickey and Jasmine Dickey; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sandra Kay (Mickelson) Anspach and William Ray Anspach; maternal grandparents, Martin Leonard Mickelson and Doris Ledema (Hemminger) Mickelson; and paternal grandmother, Pearl Dickey.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling with Dalmus Meeks, officiating. Graveside service and burial will be at 1:45 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling.

A memorial has been established.

Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, PO Box 592, Sterling, IL and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
