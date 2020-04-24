|
|
Kurt T. Vinson
Born: June 10, 1959; Sterling
Died: Wednesday, April 22, 2020
MT. MORRIS – Kurt T. Vinson, age 60, of Mt. Morris, formerly of Dixon, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home.
Kurt was born June 10, 1959 in Sterling the son of James and Patty (Huff) Vinson. He was a 1977 graduate of Rock Falls High School, and a 1991 graduate of Sauk Valley Community College, where he studied the arts and journalism. He married Audrey Barclay on November 13, 2018 in Dixon and had previously worked at several places including GE, Darling Manufacturing in Arkansas, a rock quarry and was the Editor of Sauk Talk.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Vinson of Mt. Morris; his mother, Patty Vinson of Rock Falls; two sons, Atticus Vinson and Benjamin Vinson both of Dixon; one brother, Brian Vinson of Rock Falls; one granddaughter; six stepgrandchildren, Cory, Connor and Alex Grieson, Daniel, Christian and Jacqui Gonzalez; and one nephew, Blake Vinson of Annawan.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There are no services.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.