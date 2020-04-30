Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Currens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle B. Currens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle B. Currens Obituary
Kyle B. Currens

Born: August 28, 1986; Dixon

Died: April 26, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Kyle B. Currens, 33, of Dixon, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 in his home, following a sudden heart attack.

He was born August 28, 1986 in Dixon, the son of Bradley and Kristine (Storey) Currens. Kyle was a lifelong resident of Dixon and a 2005 graduate of Dixon High School.

He is survived by his father, Brad (Kay) Currens of Oregon; mother, Kristine Storey Currens of Shabbona; brothers, Spencer Currens of Davis Junction and Travis (Ambyr) Currens of Franklin Grove; and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Elaine Currens of Columbus, IN.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Gail Storey.

Private graveside services and burial will be at Emmert Cemetery, Franklin Grove. There will be no visitation.

Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.

Go to www.farrellhollandgale.com to send condolences.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -