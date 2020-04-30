|
|
Kyle B. Currens
Born: August 28, 1986; Dixon
Died: April 26, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Kyle B. Currens, 33, of Dixon, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 in his home, following a sudden heart attack.
He was born August 28, 1986 in Dixon, the son of Bradley and Kristine (Storey) Currens. Kyle was a lifelong resident of Dixon and a 2005 graduate of Dixon High School.
He is survived by his father, Brad (Kay) Currens of Oregon; mother, Kristine Storey Currens of Shabbona; brothers, Spencer Currens of Davis Junction and Travis (Ambyr) Currens of Franklin Grove; and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Elaine Currens of Columbus, IN.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Gail Storey.
Private graveside services and burial will be at Emmert Cemetery, Franklin Grove. There will be no visitation.
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon assisted the family with arrangements.
Go to www.farrellhollandgale.com to send condolences.