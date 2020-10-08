Pastor Lamonte T. Ballard



Born: February 14, 1961; Sterling



Died: September 13, 2020; Lanark



LANARK – Pastor Lamonte T. Ballard died September 13, 2020 at his home in Lanark.



Monte was born February 14, 1961 in Sterling to Dr. LTB and Sally, his wife. He grew up in Sterling and attended public schools. After graduating from high school, he attended Wheaton Seminary Program and became a Christian pastor.



His love for the Lord was his passion and he led many to be born again.



He is survived by his wife, Linda, and his sister, Kathy.



A graveside service took place on September 16, 2020 with burial at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store