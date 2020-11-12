1/1
Landon R. Pounders
2020 - 2020
Landon R. Pounders

Born: October 30, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin

Died: November 8, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin

ROCK FALLS – Landon Ray Pounders, 9 days old, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving parents, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 5:12 A.M. at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, WI after a hard fought battle with the Vein of Galen Malformation.

Landon was born on October 30, 2020 in Madison, WI. He is survived by his loving parents, Lukas Pounders and Jamie Riley of Rock Falls; maternal grandmother, Barbara Riley of Rock Falls; maternal great-grandparents, Doug & Ann Wiersema of Sterling; paternal great-grandmother, Joyce Deas of Northlake, IL; one aunt, Madison Riley; and two uncles, Andrew Pounders and Michael (Angela) Barone.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ronny Pounders and Patti Bickley.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a visitation to be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Harvest Time Bible Church in Sterling. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Aaron Meeks officiating.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Harvest Time Bible Church
NOV
14
Service
02:00 PM
Harvest Time Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
