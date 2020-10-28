1/1
Larry C. Boel
Larry C. Boel

Born: November 1, 1954; Stockton, California

Died: October 23, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Larry Curtis Boel, 65, of Dixon, IL, passed away Friday October 23, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He worked for Frantz Manufacturing in Sterling, IL and Compressed Air Systems in Rockford, IL for many many years until his retirement.

Larry was born November 1, 1954, in Stockton, CA, the son of Henry Hank and Virginia (Lindberg) Boel. He married Diane Lynn Josephsen on August 24, 1973, in Colfax, WI. In his final days, his family was allowed to bring him home and surround him for the loving husband, father and grandfather he was. He enjoyed family gatherings, eating out – especially at Town and Country, target shooting, traveling/sightseeing, lending a helping hand to anybody that needed it, took pride in taking care of his cars, and was a lending ear for advice to his boys. Most of all, he enjoyed and cherished spending time with his grandchildren; nothing made him happier. Larry was a very compassionate and loving husband, father and grandfather "Pa," and always loved and supported his family first.

Survivors include his lovely wife of 47 years, Diane Boel of Dixon, IL; two sons, Eric Boel of Grimes, IA and Brandt (Tiffany Reynolds) Boel of Polo, IL; four grandsons, Tyler, Nicholas, Grant, and Jace Boel and one granddaughter, Alayna Boel; one sister, Linnea Mayes of Dixon, IL, one brother, Leroy Boel of Rockford, IL; special family friend Dianna Woodrow; and many special nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Brittney Boel; his father and mother-in-law, Charles and Blanche Josephsen; brother-in-law, David Mayes; sister-in-law Mary Boel; brother-in-law, John Josephsen; and also some aunts, uncles and cousins.

Per his request, there will not be any services at this time. He will be cremated with Preston-Shilling Funeral Home and reunited with the love of his life upon her passing.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
