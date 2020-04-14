|
|
Larry E. Thibault
Born: May 22, 1952; Dixon
Died: April 6, 2020; Webster, Texas
WEBSTER, Texas – Larry E. Thibeault, of Webster, TX, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home in Texas.
Larry was born May 22, 1952, in Dixon, the son of Joseph and Ethel (Sjoberg) Thibeault. He owned Bug Free in Texas for over 20 years. Larry graduated from Polo High School where he enjoyed playing basketball during those years. Spending time with family and friends was what he looked forward to most in a day.
Survivors include his fiancé, Karen Kavanaugh; daughter, Jackie Thibeault of Texas and stepdaughter, Jacqueline Greer Thibeault; sons, Joseph Lee Thibeault of Missouri, Jeff Thibeault of Tennessee; sisters, Shirley Maines of Polo and Irene Short of Polo; brother, George (Sharon) Bowers of Marion, IL; three grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jeremy and John; and sister, JoAnne.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with a memorial being announced at that time.
