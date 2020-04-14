Home

Larry E. Thibeault

Larry E. Thibeault Obituary
Larry E. Thibeault

Born: May 22, 1952; Dixon

Died: April 6, 2020; Webster, Texas

WWEBSTER, Texas – Larry E. Thibeault, of Webster, TX, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home in Texas.

Larry was born May, 22, 1952, in Dixon, the son of Joseph and Ethel (Sjoberg) Thibeault. He owned Bug Free in Texas for over 20 years. Larry graduated from Polo High School where he enjoyed playing basketball during those years. Spending time with family and friends was what he looked forward to most in a day.

Survivors include his fiancé, Karen Kavanaugh; daughter, Jackie Thibeault of Texas; sons, Joseph Lee Thibeault of Missouri, Jeff Thibeault of Tennessee; sisters, Shirley Maines of Polo and Irene Short of Polo; brother, George (Sharon) Bowser of Marion, IL; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jeremy and John; and sister, JoAnne.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with a memorial being announced at that time.

Visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
