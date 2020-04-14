|
|
Larry E. Thibeault
Born: May 22, 1952; Dixon
Died: April 6, 2020; Webster, Texas
WWEBSTER, Texas – Larry E. Thibeault, of Webster, TX, passed away Monday,
April 6, 2020, at his home in Texas.
Larry was born May, 22, 1952, in Dixon, the son of Joseph and Ethel
(Sjoberg) Thibeault. He owned Bug Free in Texas for over 20 years. Larry
graduated from Polo High School where he enjoyed playing basketball during
those years. Spending time with family and friends was what he looked
forward to most in a day.
Survivors include his fiancé, Karen Kavanaugh; daughter, Jackie Thibeault
of Texas; sons, Joseph Lee Thibeault of Missouri, Jeff Thibeault of
Tennessee; sisters, Shirley Maines of Polo and Irene Short of Polo;
brother, George (Sharon) Bowser of Marion, IL; three grandchildren; and
many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jeremy and John; and
sister, JoAnne.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with a memorial being
announced at that time.
Visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com to send condolences.