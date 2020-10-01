Larry henry EilersBorn: November 14, 1937; SterlingDied: September 28, 2020; Houston, TexasHOUSTON, Texas – Larry Henry Eilers was born on November 14, 1937, in Sterling, IL and died unexpectedly on September 28, 2020, in Houston, Texas.He was the son of the late Henry & Ethel (Stern) Eilers. He attended an one room grade school, Lafayette School, and graduated from Sterling High School in 1956. After high school, he farmed along side his father and married Barbara, the daughter of the late Halton and Frankie Hartsfield in 1962. Larry and Barbara raised their family in rural Sterling, and many will remember him as a kindly bus driver for Coleta Grade School. Larry was a honorably discharged veteran of the Army National Guard.Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Barbara and their two well-loved children, Julie (Stuart) Jackson, Houston, TX, and Mark Eilers of Sugar Land, TX; two amazing grandchildren, Rebecca and Jay Jackson; an awesome brother, Leland (Nancy) Eilers; and numerous great and greater nieces and nephews.About 30 years ago, Larry retired from farming and relocated to Houston, TX, where he worked for Randall's grocery stores till his retirement in 2018. His favorite activities were attending swap meets with his son, watching basketball games and all things John Deere. He always had a kind word to share and will be greatly missed by all.A graveside service will be held next spring at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Sterling, where he will be laid to rest next to his parents.