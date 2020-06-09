Larry L. Irwin
Born: February 11, 1936; Mount Vernon
Died: June 8, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Larry L. Irwin, age 84, of Rock Falls, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Citadel Care Center in Sterling.
Larry was born February 11, 1936 in Mount Vernon, the son of George and Helen (Hulbert) Irwin. He served in the US Air Force and was later employed with the railroad, and retired from Northwestern Steel and Wire. Larry married Isola "Toby" Stringer on June 30, 1972 in Rock Falls. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2018. He enjoyed playing cards and volleyball and listening to country music.
He is survived by his five children, Mike (Elsie) McCrary of Tenn., Allen Irwin of Colo., Mary (Theresa Smith) Irwin of Wis., Tim (Shanda) Irwin of Ariz., and Jo Irwin of Rock Falls; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and two brothers, Donnie Jo Irwin and Jim Irwin.
Cremation rites will be accorded. There are no services. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 9, 2020.