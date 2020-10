Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Larry's life story with friends and family

Share Larry's life story with friends and family

Larry Lee Whitmer



Died: September 21, 2020; South Bend, Indiana



NILES, Mich. – Larry Lee Whitmer, 78, of Niles, Michigan, formerly of Rock Falls, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.



Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Niles handled arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store