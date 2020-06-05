Laura Frederick
Laura Frederick

Died: June 3, 2020

LYNDON – Laura Frederick, 69, of Lyndon, IL, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA.

The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 5, 2020.
