Lauren 'Bud' R. McCune
Born: July 25, 1941; Martinsville, Virginia
Died: November 16, 2020; Sterling
ROCK FALLS – Lauren "Bud" R. McCune, age 79, of Rock Falls, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling after a brave battle with COVID.
Bud was born on July 25, 1941 in Martinsville, VA, the son of Robert and Agnes (Schaver) McCune. He married Caroline Dean on May 13, 1961 in Sterling. She preceded him in death on September 26, 2020. Bud worked at Northwestern Steel and Wire in Sterling for 37 years, until retirement. He then drove a school bus for First Student for 23 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, bowling, and doing puzzles. Bud was an avid NASCAR, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in Sterling.
Survivors include his daughter, Laura (Ed) Hoyle of Rock Falls; his son, Daniel McCune of Rock Falls; two sisters, Mary (Robert) Bonnell of Dixon and Linda (the late Melvin) Bauer of Mission, TX; one brother, Edward (Teresa) McCune of Sterling; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced for a graveside service on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.
