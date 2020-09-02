Laurene Janc



Died: August 29, 2020



DOWNERS GROVE – Laurene Janc (neé Dornbusch) was born in 1919 and raised in Milbank, South Dakota during the Great Depression. That taught her to be frugal and strong. The family stayed in Milbank until World War II, when Laurene came to Sterling/Rock Falls first, and the rest of the family followed – with the exception of the Carlins. She married Hubert Janc when he came back from the war in 1945. In 1972, she found her true calling – grandmotherhood. She extended this to her grandchildren's friends, who enjoyed her cookies, cinnamon rolls, and homemade food, as well as her tough, but always unconditional, love and support.



She leaves behind a family blessed to have had her in their lives – daughter, Bonnie Bondavalli; granddaughter, Teresa Bondavalli; grandson, Daniel Bondavalli; granddaughter-in-law, Cindy Bondavalli; and a trove of doting nieces and nephews.



Private graveside services were held at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling with Pastor Daniel Behmlander officiating. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store