Laurie I. Frank
Laurie I. Frank

Born: September 2, 1974; Sterling

Died: November 7, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Laurie I. Frank, 46, of Rock Falls, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home.

She was born September 2, 1974 in Sterling, the daughter of Wayne and Janet (Jaeger) Harrington. She was a graduate of Sterling High School and attended Sauk Valley Community College. She married Thomas Frank on May 31, 1997 in Sterling. Laurie had served as a teacher's aide at East Coloma Schoolin Rock Falls for the past 12 years.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Frank, her son Aaron Frank, and her daughter Hailey Frank, of Rock Falls; her parents, Wayne and Janet Harrington of Sterling; her brothers, Steve (Michelle) Harrington of Byron and Thomas Harrington of Sterling; her niece, Kayla Harrington, and her nephews, Daniel and Matthew Harrington; and her special fur babies, Lucy, Baylor, Mike, and Shady.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Masks and social distancing will be in effect for a visitation to be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rock River Christian Center in Rock Falls. A private family service will follow. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Arrangements are by McDonald Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Wright Way Rescue.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
