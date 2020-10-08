LaVonne J. Norman
Born: August 2, 1931; Watertown, South Dakota
Died: October 6, 2020; Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS – LaVonne J. Norman, age 89, formerly of Tampico, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Pinecrest Manor in Mt. Morris.
LaVonne was born on August 2, 1931 in Watertown, S.D., the daughter of Nick and Anna (Schmidt) DeGroot. She married Glenn Norman in Rock Falls on June 2, 1950. LaVonne was employed as a school bus driver for several years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Christian Church in New Bedford.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn of Tampico; three daughters, Jo Norman of Sterling, Glenda (Bill) Hitchcock of Grand Detour and Penny (Bob) Duncan of Sterling; one son, Glenn Norman Jr. of Tampico; one sister, Jean Alt of Rock Falls; one brother, Lowell DeGroot of Lyndon; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Jack and Robert Norman; one sister, Lois Balsley; and two brothers, Don and Ron DeGroot.
Private memorial services will be held. Burial will follow at Coloma Township Cemetery in Rock Falls. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
