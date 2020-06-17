Lawrence 'Max' E. Maxwell
Born: March 9, 1933; Galt
Died: June 15, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Lawrence "Max" E. Maxwell, age 87, of Morrison, formerly of Milledgeville, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Resthave Home in Morrison.
Lawrence was born March 9, 1933 in Galt, the son of Earl J. and Clara (Dettman) Maxwell. He served in the US Air Force, and later married Nancy Duclon on April 13, 1957 in Alexandria Bay, N.Y. Lawrence was employed at the former Kraft Foods factory in Milledgeville for 14 years and also farmed for many years. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milledgeville. During his time in North Carolina, he enjoyed volunteering at Hem of the Garment, which is a Christian relief organization.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Maxwell of Morrison; five children, Kenneth Maxwell of Prophetstown, Deborah (Cruz) Colon of Sterling, Wendy (Mark) Ryerson of Dixon, Katherine (Brad) Grenoble of Sterling and Edward Maxwell of Silvis; two sisters, Dorothy Boles of Morrison and Judy Poposki of San Francisco, Calif.; one brother, Charles Maxwell of Sterling; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Jean Allen; and two brothers-in-law, Irvin Boles and Rainey Allen.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milledgeville. The memorial service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Carol Soderholm officiating. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing must be practiced and masks worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Resthave Home in Morrison and the Parkinson's Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 17, 2020.