Lawrence 'Larry' J. Berge
Born: October 22, 1927; Sterling
Died: May 26, 2020; Sterling
DIXON – Lawrence "Larry" John Berge, 92, of rural Dixon died Tuesday, May 26th, at his home surrounded by his family.
Larry was born October 22, 1927 to John C and Alfredia (Frank) Berge in Sterling, Illinois, the third of three children. Larry graduated from Tampico High School in 1945 and joined the Navy shortly after turning 18. He served in the Pacific serving on several ships, his most memorable was returning from China on an LST in 1947 and riding through a typhoon. Upon returning from the Navy, he married his high school sweetheart Beverly Cassens in 1948 and a great journey began.
He is survived by his four children, Cathy (James) Kakuska of Naperville, John (Patti) Berge of Sterling, Deb (John) Piper of Lakeville, MN and Chuck (Marilyn) Berge of Virginia Beach, VA. Larry and Bev also had six grandchildren, Brett, Matt, Mike, Steve, Jennifer, and Brian, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly in 2001, his parents, his brother, Elmer, and his sister, EvaDelle.
Larry and Bev had a great passion for family and life, sharing many great adventures when their children were growing up and continued that tradition throughout their lives. An avid boater in his younger days and fisherman in his later years. The family spent many days skiing on the Rock River and evenings traveling up to Rivers Edge on Berge's Barge, Larry's homemade pontoon boat, normally with two or three boats attached. Kentucky fishing and boating became a rite of passage for the grandchildren and the source of many great experiences.
As a youth, Larry would watch the formations of airplanes flying to the war and dream of flying. In his 40s. he would start another adventure and learn to fly. He became a private pilot, logging over 1,000 hours as pilot in command, gradually upgrading his planes until he acquired his Grumman Tiger. Larry and Bev enjoyed taking the airplane on trips around the Midwest and eventually the big trip to Florida. Well, Larry enjoyed flying, Bev just tolerated it. It was on this one of these trips that they discovered Kentucky Lake, their eventual retirement home.
Larry loved to travel; it suited his boundless energy. In his younger years they would load up the children in the back of the station wagon when he would get off work on a Thursday at 11 p.m. and Friday morning breakfast was at a roadside stop in southern Illinois on the way to Florida. Subsequent trips included Colorado, California, and the length of the Gulf Coast of the United States. In later years, he enjoyed his spring break trips organized by his daughters and well attended by his grandchildren all over the United States.
Like most members of the Greatest Generation, Larry was naturally skilled and enjoyed work, the camaraderie of his fellow workers, building something that he was proud of and the opportunities that it provided for his family. He worked many jobs from, butcher, roofer, carpenter, home builder and working at Northwestern Steel and Wire where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1983.
The job that Larry enjoyed the most was being grandpa, he was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held, and a celebration of life is planned later this year.
The family asks that in place of flowers that you contribute to the charity of your choice in Larry's name.
Condolences can be sent to 1110 Gregden Shores or online to Schilling Funeral Home at www.schillingfuneralhome.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 29, 2020.