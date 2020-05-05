Lawrence "Larry" Scanlan
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence W. 'Larry' Scanlan

Born: September 4, 1939; Rock Falls

Died: May 2, 2020; Sterling

LYNDON, IL – Lawrence W. "Larry" Scanlan, 80, of rural Lyndon died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

He was born on September 4, 1939 in Rock Falls, the son of William P. and Cecelia (Martenson) Scanlan. Larry always had a love for music, having played from an early age with his brothers in the "Musical Scanlan Brothers" group. He married Peggy Jo Knox on July 28, 1957 in Rock Falls. Larry began his working career at the former Emerald Hill Country Club, and also was a meat cutter for approximately 17 years at the former Rock River Provision. Later, he owned and operated L.W. Scanlan Construction, and also Larry's Ponderosa Camp Ground. For several years, he and his wife Peggy enjoyed traveling, and were snow birds to Florida during the winter months. Larry was a Lionel Train collector and enjoyed antique cars. As a family man, he loved to attend his children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy; their children, Rhonda (Bill) Schauff of Harmon, Kelly (Craig) Hagel of Prophetstown, Lisa Church of Tampico and Marty Scanlan of Lyndon; his brother, Norden (Mary Jane) Scanlan of Tampico; his sister, April (Michael) Ransom of Lyndon; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronnie; his sisters, Amaryllis "Mick" McNinch and Avalon Clayton; and his son-in-law, Tim Church.

A family visitation followed by private funeral will be held Wednesday at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Service
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
May 4, 2020
Sincere sympathy to you Peggy and your family. Remember me from Farm Credit office in Morrison. Always enjoyed your times in my office
Flora Stralow
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
My dear Peg and all of your family. My deepest condolences. Neal and I go back with your family well over 50 years. Losing Larry is a heartbreaker. He was an amazing husband and father and will be missed. There truly aren't enough Larry Scanlan's in the world. My love and prayers that God will wrap his arms around all of you as you travel this path.
Julie Sutton
Family Friend
May 4, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. Our prayers for comfort are with you all.
Jeanne Schuetz
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved