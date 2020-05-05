Lawrence W. 'Larry' Scanlan



Born: September 4, 1939; Rock Falls



Died: May 2, 2020; Sterling



LYNDON, IL – Lawrence W. "Larry" Scanlan, 80, of rural Lyndon died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.



He was born on September 4, 1939 in Rock Falls, the son of William P. and Cecelia (Martenson) Scanlan. Larry always had a love for music, having played from an early age with his brothers in the "Musical Scanlan Brothers" group. He married Peggy Jo Knox on July 28, 1957 in Rock Falls. Larry began his working career at the former Emerald Hill Country Club, and also was a meat cutter for approximately 17 years at the former Rock River Provision. Later, he owned and operated L.W. Scanlan Construction, and also Larry's Ponderosa Camp Ground. For several years, he and his wife Peggy enjoyed traveling, and were snow birds to Florida during the winter months. Larry was a Lionel Train collector and enjoyed antique cars. As a family man, he loved to attend his children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events.



Survivors include his wife, Peggy; their children, Rhonda (Bill) Schauff of Harmon, Kelly (Craig) Hagel of Prophetstown, Lisa Church of Tampico and Marty Scanlan of Lyndon; his brother, Norden (Mary Jane) Scanlan of Tampico; his sister, April (Michael) Ransom of Lyndon; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronnie; his sisters, Amaryllis "Mick" McNinch and Avalon Clayton; and his son-in-law, Tim Church.



A family visitation followed by private funeral will be held Wednesday at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue in Rock Falls. Burial will conclude at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established by the family.





