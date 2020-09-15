LeAnne Fraley Dempsey
Born: April 23, 1953
Died: September 12, 2020
TAYLORVILLE – LeAnne Fraley Dempsey, 67, of Taylorville, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
LeAnne was born April 23, 1953 in Springfield, the daughter of Varel L. and Yvonne (Gardner) Fraley. She graduated from Taylorville High School in 1971. She was a cheerleader throughout high school and in college while attending Western Illinois University. She went on to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale receiving a degree in court reporting. She then attended MacMurray College, where she received a degree in special education. LeAnne worked as a special education teacher in Sterling, IL and the surrounding communities for many years, until her retirement.
LeAnne was an unconditional loving mother to her children; they were her world. She was also a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and a friend to all. Her sweet smile was contagious and she had a way of making people feel special. She loved the beach and vacationing in North Redington Beach, FL, and was an avid flower gardener. Having been raised in the Presbyterian Church, LeAnne had faith in God and Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, Varel.
LeAnne is survived by her mother, Yvonne Fraley of Taylorville; children, Trenten (husband, James) Rozeboom Dempsey of Los Angeles, CA, Cameron Dempsey of St. Petersburg, FL, and Trisha (husband, Zachary) Arquilla of Erie, CO; grandchildren, Marlee Grace and Calvin Thomas; sister, Kedra (husband, Bill) Manginelli of Lee's Summit, MO; nephews, Weston (wife, Courtney) Manginelli, and Brittain (wife, Jonna) Manginelli; great-nephew, Rocco; great-niece, Aureia; and uncle, Vance (wife, Katie) Fraley.
The family will receive guests from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, 202 W. Franklin Street, Taylorville, IL 62568. In following CDC guidelines, 50 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, and the wearing of masks is recommended.
Graveside ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Edinburg Cemetery with Bill Manginelli officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Kemmerer Village, 941 N 2500 East Rd, Assumption, IL 62510.
