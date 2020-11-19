1/1
Lena M. Merlo
Lena M. Merlo

Born: March 6, 1923; Amboy

Died: November 16, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Lena M. Merlo, age 97, of Dixon, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 6, 1923, in Amboy, the second of three daughters born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Fannie (Mule') Merlo. She attended St. Anne Grade School in Amboy graduating in 1936 and Amboy Township High School to which she graduated in 1940. For 50 years. Lena worked as a secretary. She worked at Sauk Valley College from 1967 to 1990 when she retired. Her entire life was dedicated to her faith, family, and friends. Lena was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, IL, the Catholic Women's Club, and was active in the Loaves and Fishes Ministry. She was also the last surviving member of her Bridge Club.

Lena is survived by her 10 nieces and nephews, Kathleen (Steven) Gardner, Don (Diane) Mekeel, Frank (Kathy) Mekeel, Mary (Roland) Derksen, John Mekeel, Theresa Mekeel, Patrick (Brigette) Mekeel, Michael Mekeel, and Thomas Mekeel, and also Judy (Larry) Meyers. She is also survived by many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alice Finn and Margaret Mekeel; brothers-in-law. A.H. "Joe" Mekeel and LeRoy Finn; and nephew. Paul Mekeel.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Church in Dixon. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, IL. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.

Memorials to St. Mary School and to the Food Pantry at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dixon, IL.

Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
