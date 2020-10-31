1/1
Lester L. Pratt
1935 - 2020
Lester L. Pratt

Born: January 17, 1935; Rock Falls

Died: October 25, 2020; Prophetstown

PROPHETSTOWN – Lester L. Pratt, age 85 of Prophetstown, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Allure of Prophetstown.

Lester was born on January 17, 1935 in Rock Falls, the son of Everett and Alice (Castle) Pratt. He married Anita Santee on May 15, 1955 in Prophetstown. He was a millwright, and retired from Northwestern Steel and Wire in Sterling. Lester had a love for John Deere tractors and enjoyed working on and refurbishing old tractors. He was a member of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Cindy Pratt of Prophetstown; his son, Timothy (Tanya) Pratt of Colona; five grandchildren, Sean (Rylee) Pratt, Joe (Tracy) Pratt, David (Stephanie) Pratt, Andrew Pratt and Kelly Jo (Jeremey) Burbridge; honorary granddaughter, Courtney Tate; and 14 great-grandchildren, Bria, Annie, Haylie, Kadie, Cloe, Lexie, Morgan, Liam, Rylee, August, Harper, Trevor, Betsy and Kyle.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two sons, Todd Pratt and Terry Pratt; one grandson, James Pratt; one great-grandson, Christopher Pratt; and one brother, Donald Pratt.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Prophetstown.

Due to the current COVID-19 resurgence, there will be no services.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
Lester was a good man.. i enjoyed taking care of him in the nursing home..he was always full of jokes.
Lea Riesselman
Friend
October 30, 2020
he was a great guy enjoyed visits with him at Allure
Dolores francis
Friend
