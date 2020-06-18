Librado 'Lee' olaldeDied: June 14, 2020; SterlingSTERLING – Librado "Lee" Olalde, 70 of Sterling, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.He was born in Sterling ,the son of Librado and Esperanza (Cantu) Olalde Sr. He attended Nelson Grade School and Rock Falls High School.He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the US Army in Vietnam. Lee married Beverly (Buck) Lyons on September 17, 1976 in Las Vegas, Nev. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2009.Lee began his long career in the retail grocery business first with the former Piggly Wiggly in Dixon, and then Sterling. He continued on with Eagle Food Stores. Later, he worked for Niemann Foods as district manager in Quincy and then produce manager in Byron. Recently, he worked part-time at County Market in Sterling with their summertime cookouts. Lee was a member of the Sterling American Legion Post. He had enjoyed gardening, bowling, traveling. He was a Chicago Bears and CUBS fan.Survivors include his sisters, Ysabel Hamm of Rock Falls and Patty (Mike) Favet of San Jose, CA; his brothers, Simon Olalde and Pete (Genie) Olalde both of Sterling; his nieces, Jennifer Olalde, Desiree Olalde, Julie Hernandez, Stacy Rhodes, Alyssa Zell, Marissa Favet, Stephanie and Krista; his nephews Cory Olalde, Johnny Garcia, Angel Olalde and Justin Favet; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Alijah, Kyson, Julian, Andrew, Ariel, Kaya, Karson, Avon, Jonaiya, Eli, Kane, Killian, Jordan, Paulina, Xavier, Vanessa, Emerald, Jesus, Emerson, Sinjarta, Lorana, and Yndlion; and special friend, Ruth Marriett.Private family funeral services will be Friday June 19, 2020 at the McDonald Funeral Home with the Fr. Jorge Bravo officiating. Entombment with military honors to conclude at Oak Knoll Mausoleum in Sterling.