Lila S. Krueger
Lila S. krueger

Died: May 24, 2020; Rock Island

FULTON – Lila S. Krueger, 92, of Harbor Crest Home in Fulton, IL, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Generations at Rock Island in Rock Island, IL.

Arrangements were completed byBosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
(815) 589-2244
