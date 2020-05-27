Or Copy this URL to Share

Lila S. krueger



Died: May 24, 2020; Rock Island



FULTON – Lila S. Krueger, 92, of Harbor Crest Home in Fulton, IL, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Generations at Rock Island in Rock Island, IL.



Arrangements were completed byBosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton.





