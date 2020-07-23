Linda D. Helfrich
Born: April 18, 1947; Mayfield, Kentucky
Died: July 17, 2020; Oregon
DIXON – Linda D. Helfrich, 73, of Dixon, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL. She worked for Donaldsons, for 20 years, prior to her retirement.
Linda was born April 18, 1947, in Mayfield, KY, the daughter of James "Gus" and Lorine (Kirby) Richard. She married George "Butch" E. Helfrich, Jr. on September 5, 1998, in Dixon. She was a member of the Worship Center Ministries in Dixon and the Dixon Elks Lodge #779. She enjoyed socializing with her friends, but most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, George "Butch" E. Helfrich, Jr. ; five children, Stephen Kenney of Amboy, Tiffany Gilroy of Dixon, Audra (James) Reindel of Ashton, Suzann Brady of Ashton, Jaime (Shawn) Fisher of Dixon; three siblings, Ron (Leona) Richard of Dixon, Sharon (Tom) Reynolds of Dixon, Marty (Patti) Richard of Dunlap, TN; sixteen grandchildren, Crystal Kenney, Kaine Portner, Jayce Portner, Christina Ramos, Kimberly Lenarz, Robert Jones, Jr., Steven Letcher, Tyler Insley, Katlyn Brady, KayliAnn Fisher, Rylie Fisher, LB Helfrich, IV, Dallas Helfrich, Michael Molnar, Katie Molnar, Katie Vanraalte; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and dear friend Judy Castle of Dixon.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and one son, George "Butch" E. Helfrich III.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, Dixon, IL, with the Pastor Michael Cole, officiating. Inurnment of cremated remains will follow. Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com
