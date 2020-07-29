1/1
Linda K. Nolan
Linda K. Nolan

Born: July 4, 1945; Dallas

Died: July 26, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Linda K. Nolan, age 75, of Dixon died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 4, 1945 in Dallas, TX the daughter of Prentis and Erline (Williams) Spencer. Linda had been a secretary at KSB Hospital in Dixon for 15 years.

She married Dennis Nolan on May 29, 1971 in Splendora, TX.

Linda is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Dennis; daughters, Kelly (Dana) Hobbs of TX, Jennifer (Mark) Dallas and Kimberly (Jamie) Martens both of Dixon; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Bob (Jackie) Spencer of Wyoming; one sister Sharon Terry of Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Linda was preceded in death her parents; one daughter, Jana Preston; two sisters, Patricia Maddox and Joyce Lee; and one brother, Hank Spencer.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and a private family graveside service with burial of cremains will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.

A memorial has been established.

Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
