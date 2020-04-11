Sauk Valley News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beverage - Lyons Family Funeral Homes - Ashton
601 Richardson Ave
Ashton, IL 61006
(815) 453-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda K. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda K. Williams Obituary
Linda K. Williams

Born: February 7, 1953; Rochelle

Died: April 8, 2020; Rockford

ASHTON – Linda Kay Williams, 67, of Ashton, passed away April 8, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, IL.

She was born February 7, 1953 in Rochelle, IL to Joseph and Ella (Snow) Williams.

Linda enjoyed the outdoors spending time with family and friends and enjoyed research genealogy.

She is survived by her mother, Ella of Sycamore, IL; son, Jerry (Mindy) Williams of Ashton; sisters, Penny (Tom) Ellis of Ashton and Norma Williams of Oregon, IL; two brothers, Joseph (Dana) Williams of Ashton and Steve (Nichole) Williams of Sycamore, IL; five grandchildren, Madison, Jerry lee, Ashley, Tyler and Erica; and four great-grandchildren, Nolan, Grant, Evy and Auggie.

She is preceded in death by her father; and son, Jimmy.

Private visitation for the family because of the Covid-19 situation will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Beverage Lyons Family Funeral Home, 601 Richardson Ave. Ashton, IL.

Online condolences maybe made at www.beveragelyonsfamilyfh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -