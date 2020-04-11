|
|
Linda K. Williams
Born: February 7, 1953; Rochelle
Died: April 8, 2020; Rockford
ASHTON – Linda Kay Williams, 67, of Ashton, passed away April 8, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, IL.
She was born February 7, 1953 in Rochelle, IL to Joseph and Ella (Snow) Williams.
Linda enjoyed the outdoors spending time with family and friends and enjoyed research genealogy.
She is survived by her mother, Ella of Sycamore, IL; son, Jerry (Mindy) Williams of Ashton; sisters, Penny (Tom) Ellis of Ashton and Norma Williams of Oregon, IL; two brothers, Joseph (Dana) Williams of Ashton and Steve (Nichole) Williams of Sycamore, IL; five grandchildren, Madison, Jerry lee, Ashley, Tyler and Erica; and four great-grandchildren, Nolan, Grant, Evy and Auggie.
She is preceded in death by her father; and son, Jimmy.
Private visitation for the family because of the Covid-19 situation will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Beverage Lyons Family Funeral Home, 601 Richardson Ave. Ashton, IL.
Online condolences maybe made at www.beveragelyonsfamilyfh.com