Linda Lou Foldenauer
Born: April 5, 1943; Nelson
Died: Sunday, March 1, 2020; Fulton
FULTON â€" Linda Lou Foldenauer, 76, of Fulton, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Church of the Open Door. Memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Church of the Open Door. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig assisted the family with the cremation. Online condolences may be expressed at snellzornig.com.
Linda was born April 5, 1943 in Nelson, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Mayme (Jones) Waller. She married Frederick Dean Foldenauer in 1960 in Rock Falls, Illinois; he died in 1990. She later met her life partner, Jimmy Davis, who died June 9, 2014. She had been employed with G.E. for more than 32 years prior to retiring.Linda loved the outdoors and spending time with â€œTiny,â€ her pet Chihuahua and her family.
Survivors include her children, Laura Dawson of Omaha, NE; Frederick Dean (Theresa) Foldenauer, Jr. of Dubuque, IA; Amy Dyan Foldenauer-Darrell of Fulton, IL and Amanda Dee Davis of Clinton, IA; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Gladys â€œSissyâ€ Reiselman of Clinton, IA; Marilyn â€œMoeâ€ Rippy of Lyndon, IL; John Waller of Rock Falls, IL; Sharon Fuchs of Brookfield, IL and Joyce (Ken) Striley of Clinton, IA.
In addition to her husband and her life Partner, Jimmy Davis, she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Dennis and Jerry Waller.
Memorials may be made to the family for .
Published in the Sauk Valley News on Mar. 4, 2020