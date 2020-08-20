1/1
Linda L. Pitts
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Pitts

Born: April 5, 1949

Died: August 17, 2020

LENA – Linda Lou Pitts, age 71, of Lena, IL passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.

She was born on April 5, 1949 in Sterling, IL to the late George and Hilda (Mackenbach) Hines. Linda married Larry Pitts on February 25, 1967.

She was a graduate of Milledgeville High School. Linda was a member of the Eagles Club and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. She had worked as a clerk for the Stephenson County Jail for 18 years. She had also worked for Economy Insurance, K-Mart, the Sale Barn in Winslow and most recently as a clerk for Pitts Drywall. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Linda enjoyed shopping, hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Pitts of Lena; her daughter, Lynette (Jeffrey) Jordan of Freeport; her son, Leonard (Jennifer) Pitts of Pearl City; her grandchildren, Ashley (Mike) McKinney, Dana Jordan, Madison Pitts and Cody Pitts; her great-granddaughter, Everly McKinney; her sisters, Nancy (Mike) Schmidt of Milledgeville and Cindy (Bill) Nicholson of Mt. Morris; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Hermann Funeral Home in Pearl City. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City.

A memorial fund has been established.

Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hermann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Hermann Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hermann Funeral Home - Pearl City
415 S. Main St.
Pearl City, IL 61062
(815) 443-2246
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hermann Funeral Home - Pearl City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
August 20, 2020
Larry and family so sorry for your loss our prayers are with you and your family
Roger and Vicki Kloepping
Friend
August 19, 2020
To Linda's family I send my heartfelt sympathy and healing prayers. She was always smiling, so happy, and so very friendly. I last saw her in January on our cruise, where I know she had a great time. She will most certainly be sadly missed. My thoughts are with you all.
Linda Munroe
Friend
August 19, 2020
"While we are mourning the loss of Linda, others are rejoicing to meet her behind the veil." I'm so, so saddened of Linda's passing there are no words... You all are in my thoughts and prayers... EvaMay
Eva Buchholz
August 19, 2020
Dear friends. So very sad and sorry for your loss of Linda. She always had her beautiful smile and so friendly. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Bob and Darla Hasselmans

Darla Hasselman
Friend
August 19, 2020
Larry, sorry to hear of your loss.
Randall Price
Friend
August 19, 2020
Larry, Lynn, Lee and families, My deepest condolences on your loss. Linda always had a smile and was happy to see you. The Pitts family holds many great memories over the years. Many, many hugs and prayers. Diane (Harridge) Pidde
Diane Pidde
Friend
August 19, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bonnie Johnson
August 18, 2020
My deepest sympathies to all of Linda’s family.
Betsy Damico
August 18, 2020
Linda was a wonderful person i knew her avery long time Linda will be missed. Sorry for your loss to the family
Robin Turner
Friend
August 18, 2020
Words can’t express the sorrow I feel at the passing of Linda. Prayers for the family.
Linda Janssen
Friend
August 18, 2020
TO Larry & Family: So shocked to hear of Linda's passing. She was always so nice & friendly to talk to even though she was a Packers fan. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts & prayers are with you & your family at this time of need.
Diane/Jerod Henry
Friend
August 18, 2020
Larry you have my sympathy on your loss, just put your heart in god I lost Kay two years ago I found my dear friend Connie and live together in Texas thanks to God. Richard Dick Barb's dad
Richard Dick
Friend
August 18, 2020
So shocked and sorry to hear this! She was always so pleasant. Sending thoughts and prayers to Linda's family, Wursters Sales and Service,LLC

Thomas Wurster
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved