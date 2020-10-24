1/1
Linda M. Cumby
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda M. Cumby

Born: January 7, 1949; Princeton, West Virginia

Died: October 23, 2020; Tampico

TAMPICO – Linda M. Cumby, 71, of Tampico, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home.

Linda was born in Princeton, WV on January 7, 1949, the daughter of Roy and Cordelia (Hartwell) Blankenship. She married John Cumby on October 15, 1988 in Rock Falls. He predeceased her on December 10, 2013. Linda was employed as a support manager at Rock Falls Walmart for 24 years. Linda enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and watching Hallmark movies.

Survivors include three daughters, Pamela (Ed) Davis of Tampico, Tammy (Mark) Naftzger of FL, and Vickie (Dennis) Huffman of Rock Falls; one son, Steve Cumby; one son-in-law, Dennis Gaskill, all of Tampico; two children whom she loved as her own, Doug Smith of Walnut, and Cheryl (Fred) Leslie of WV; three brothers, Ken (Lorraine) Blankenship of Denver, CO, Michael (Sharon) McMillion of Matoaka, WV, and Roger (Kathy) McMillion of Rock, WV; seven grandchildren, Rosie, John, Ryan, Cody, George, Audrey, and Eddy; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Josephine Gaskill and Macie Thomas; one son, John "Pete" Cumby; and two brothers, Ray and Wayne Blankenship.

Private family services were held, with Pastor Jason Borton officiating. Burial at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 23, 2020
Sorry about your loss linda will be missed by all prayers for all
Jillian Parker
Family Friend
October 23, 2020
Still can't believe this. Thanks for everything you taught me while working together. May you finally rip.
Matthew Wilkison
Coworker
October 23, 2020
Going to miss u grandma Rest In Peace love u very much I'll take care of Audre for u
Jennifer Carlson
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved