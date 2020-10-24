Linda M. Cumby
Born: January 7, 1949; Princeton, West Virginia
Died: October 23, 2020; Tampico
TAMPICO – Linda M. Cumby, 71, of Tampico, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her home.
Linda was born in Princeton, WV on January 7, 1949, the daughter of Roy and Cordelia (Hartwell) Blankenship. She married John Cumby on October 15, 1988 in Rock Falls. He predeceased her on December 10, 2013. Linda was employed as a support manager at Rock Falls Walmart for 24 years. Linda enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and watching Hallmark movies.
Survivors include three daughters, Pamela (Ed) Davis of Tampico, Tammy (Mark) Naftzger of FL, and Vickie (Dennis) Huffman of Rock Falls; one son, Steve Cumby; one son-in-law, Dennis Gaskill, all of Tampico; two children whom she loved as her own, Doug Smith of Walnut, and Cheryl (Fred) Leslie of WV; three brothers, Ken (Lorraine) Blankenship of Denver, CO, Michael (Sharon) McMillion of Matoaka, WV, and Roger (Kathy) McMillion of Rock, WV; seven grandchildren, Rosie, John, Ryan, Cody, George, Audrey, and Eddy; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Josephine Gaskill and Macie Thomas; one son, John "Pete" Cumby; and two brothers, Ray and Wayne Blankenship.
Private family services were held, with Pastor Jason Borton officiating. Burial at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.
